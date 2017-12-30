Distribution of Electronic ID Cards to Start Up to Next 2 Days

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2017 5:50 pm)

The distribution process of electronic ID cards will start in the next two days with the presence of President Ashraf Ghani, the population registration department said.

“The distribution process will start on Monday and no group can prevent this process,” said Rohullah Ahmad Zai, spokesman of the population registration department.

Ahmad Zai noted that the distribution process of ID cards will be start from Kabul and continues to other provinces of the country.

The joint committees of the Lower House and Upper House of Parliament have approved President’s legislative decree on population registration law, but there are some individuals who do not accept the issue.

“The National Assembly took the decision about distribution of ID cards and President Ghani signed it. After that Ethnic prejudices come out about mentioning the name of tribe and religion,” said Atta Muhammad Noor, former governor of Balkh.

A number of the Defense Front members also announced opposition against mentioning the word “Afghan” in the ID cards and accused the government of monopolizing the power.

“No word can be imposed in ID cards. The word “Afghan” is for Pashtun tirbes. The name of other tribes should also mention in the ID cards,” said Haroon Motaref, a member of Defense Front.

The decree by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was issued to modify the controversial article#6 of the census law which prevented the launch of electronic national identity cards distribution since a long period of time.