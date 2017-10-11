Dean Jones Appoints as Interim Coach of Afghanistan Cricket Team

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2017 10:52 am)

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has been named interim coach of new Test side outfit Afghanistan on their upcoming tour of Hong Kong in the latest sign of the team’s rising fortunes.

Jones, who visited Kabul last month to commentate on the Shpageeza Twenty20 tournament, will take charge for Afghanistan’s four-day Intercontinental Cup game from October 20-23, and could become a permanent fixture, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

“(The) Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Dean Jones, a prominent former Australian cricketer and commentator, as its head coach for the four-day Intercontinental games in Hong Kong,” it said in a statement.

Jones said in a Twitter message that he was happy to lead Afghanistan’s cricket team in Hong Kong.

Afghanistan’s cricket team was catapulted into the elite club of Test nations in June and made their landmark Lord’s debut the following month.