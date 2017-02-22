Daesh Uses Zabul to Train Fighters for War in North of Afghanistan

The Islamic State (IS) -Daesh group trains a large number of fighters in Zabul province and sends them to northern parts of Afghanistan, said local officials of the province.

Local officials in Zabul say IS-Daesh group has big military camps adorned with the new technologies in the province and train fighters to send them to northern parts of the country for war.

They expressed concerns over the widespread presence of the Daesh group and warned that the group’s new recruitment is also entering to the province.

“They have big military camps in here, train them and send them to northern parts of Afghanistan for battle,” said Atta Jan Haq Bin, chairman of Zabul provincial council.

According to the findings of Ariananews reporter, the Daesh group has more presence in Dai-Chopan, Khak-e Afghan, Nawbahar and Arghandab districts of Zabul province.

Governor and commander of police in Zabul expressed ignorance over the presence of the Daesh group in the province.

“There is no evidence that show the presence of the Daesh group in Zabul province, but we accept that foreign terrorists have presence in four districts of the province,” said Bismellah Afghan Mall, governor of Zabul province.

The long-term intentions of the Daesh loyalists in Khak-e-Afghan were initially unclear. Locals said they kept to themselves but appeared wealthy, purchasing expensive properties and never bargaining down prices in the bazaar.

Daesh had said that it aims to overrun the region formerly known as Khorasan, starting from a base in Nangarhar and then moving north towards Central Asia.

Reported by Baees Hayat

Edited by Zackarya