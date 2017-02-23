Daesh Recruiting Fighters in Several Northern Provinces of Afghanistan

The Islamic State (IS)-Daesh group are recruiting fighters in Jawzjan, Sar-e Pul and Faryab provinces to expand security threats, local officials said.

“The white flags change into the black flags, they are starting recruitment in Jawzjan, Faryab and Sar-e Pul, the central government should hear our voice,” said Zahir Wahdat, governor of Sar-e Pul province.

According to the local officials, foreign terrorist along with their families are replacing in Sar-e Pul province and the Daesh fighter are activating in Darzab and Ghosh Tapa districts of Jawzjan.

“The Daesh group is operating in Darzab and Ghosh Tapa districts since one year ago and the number of foreign individuals are nearly 125 who are training the Daesh fighters,” said Mawlavi Lutfullah Azizi, governor of Jawzjan.

Meanwhile, Afghan security forces who have recently targeted the main branches of Daesh havens in Nangarhar province say, they will defeat them.

“We are investigating on reports that we have received, We will never allow any terrorist group to activate in Afghan provinces,” said Sidiq Sidiqi, spokesman of ministry of interior.

The flag of the Islamic State has been flown twice in the last year in Takhar and Baghlan provinces by a group of ethnic Uzbek Afghans who had set up their own insurgent group, Jundullah, in 2009.

It had enjoyed an uneasy alliance with the Taliban, but tried to use the turmoil of the Taleban’s takeover of Kunduz in September 2015 to establish itself as an independent, Daesh-allied group.

The Taliban moved swiftly to crush the dissidents. However, it is still engaged in lower-level, clandestine activity – recruiting and spreading propaganda. Given how magnified any Daesh flag raising becomes in media and local government reporting.