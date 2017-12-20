Daesh Prepares 12 Children to Conduct Suicide Attacks in Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2017 4:35 pm)

The Islamic State (IS) group, known as Daesh has set up an army of 12 children aged 9 to 10-year-old to carry out suicide attacks, the provincial council members of Jawzjan province said.

A member of Jawzjan provincial council, Halima Sadaf said, “A number of underage children that most of them are not from Jawzjan province have been trained for martyred-attacks.”

Sadaf emphasized that the aim of preparing these children for suicide attacks is still unknown but the government should take serious measures in suppressing the terrorist groups in all districts of Jawzjan.

In the meantime, the spokesman of Jawzjan governor, Muhammad Reza Ghafoori expressed ignorance regarding the issue and voiced concerns over training of underage children by Daesh group.

The Darzab and Qosh Tapa districts of Jawzjan province have recently become the military base for Deash and the issue sparked concerns of the inhabitants.

There are concerns the number of young boys forced into Isis ranks will increase as young children taken to live in its territories or born to “jihadi brides” grow up.

Previously, the provincial council members of Jawzjan have also warned that the IS group are training nearly 300 children for terrorist attacks.

Reporter: Farida Amini

Editor: Muhammad Zakaria