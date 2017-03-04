Daesh Loyalists Behead 2 Teenagers in Nangarhar

The Islamic State militants have beheaded two teenagers in Achin district in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Essa Khan Zwak, the governor of Achin district said that the teenagers were 16 and 17 years old and they were residents of ‘Maamand’ area.

“ISIS beheaded them accused spying for the government but they had no relation with officials or the government.” He noted.

Although; Afghanistan National Security Forces have been busy with huge clearance operations, but Islamic State militants are still actively operating in some of the provinces.