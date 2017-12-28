Daesh Beheaded 2 of Own Members in Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2017 5:39 pm)

Daesh terrorists have beheaded two of its own members for disobeying in Darzab district of Jawzjan province, local officials said.

Jawzjan police commander, Abdul Hafiz Khashi said the two Daesh members were identified as Muhammad Sidiq and Zabiullah.

Jawzjan has witnessed insecurities in recent years. Recently, Daesh individuals have asked local elders and mosques’ imams to send them 20 children from each mosque for training.

All routes to the district are blocked and the district’s residents who are in complete besiege of Daesh fighters are obliged to obey order of the group.

In the meantime, Jawzjan governor, Lutfollah Azizi said the Daesh group have abducted 12 religious scholars in Darzab district.

Azizi noted that Afghan forces’ clearing operations will be launched in Darzab and Qosh Tapa districts in the nearest time.

The presence of Daesh was reported for the first time in 2015 in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar and Kunar provinces where the group encountered with Taliban group.

During 2015, Daesh fighters were able to overrun large parts of the provinces. Later on, the group infiltrated in the country’s north in particular Jawzjan and have been able to conduct deadly attacks in Kabul.