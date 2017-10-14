Daesh Activities Exaggerated in Afghanistan: Ex-Spy Chief

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2017 1:23 pm)

Afghan former spy chief, Rahmatullah Nabil says the Islamic State (IS)-Daesh group’s activities have been exaggerated in Afghanistan and the group does not have any link to the IS group in Syria and Iraq.

Rahmatullah Nabil emphasizes that the Daesh group is affiliated with the Taliban group in the country.

“Unfortunately, some political figures played role in exaggeration of Daesh group for different reasons. During my career I have not seen any link between IS groups in Afghanistan and Syria,” Nabil said.

Afghan ex-spy chief stated that after exaggeration of Daesh group in Afghanistan, some other countries supported other terrorist groups, however, this measure would not be a proper solution to fight against terrorism.

“Not only, are Iran and Russia but also other countries trying to prevent Daesh. The Afghan government may does not have the ability and it technically helps Taliban. But my message to those countries is that this is not the solution,” Nabil added.

Some circles have accused Iran and Russia of supporting Taliban against the Daesh group. But the acting interior minister said there is still no evidence that Taliban are using Russian weapons.

According to the acting interior minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak, Afghanistan is now in a hidden war against some countries.

The acting interior minister declared that some of the neighboring countries are involve in Afghanistan war which is in their interests.