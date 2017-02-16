Daesh Abduct Women, Girls in Nangarhar, Force Them to Marry Its Fighters

The Islamic State (IS) group-Daesh has abducted dozens of women and girls and force them to marry its fighters in eastern Nangarhar province since the beginning of its activities.

A number of tribal elders and military commanders in Deh-e Balla district of Nangarhar have declared that the civilians are suffering from the oppression of this group.

Beheading civilians by Daesh group is another sad story that made everyone fear.

Daesh terrorists were searching houses to find new recruits including children and to identify young girls and women for forced marriages, Muhammad Dawood, one of the residents of Koot district said, adding that people who worked or working for the government are killed.

IS leadership in has previously issued a statement, calling on families to allow their young daughters to marry with the group’s jihadis, threatening those who refuse the orders to be mercilessly punished.