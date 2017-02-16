Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / Daesh Abduct Women, Girls in Nangarhar, Force Them to Marry Its Fighters

Daesh Abduct Women, Girls in Nangarhar, Force Them to Marry Its Fighters

Written by: ariananews.af 11 hours ago Breaking News, Latest News, Regional Leave a comment 87 Views

a0068035_11627The Islamic State (IS) group-Daesh has abducted dozens of women and girls and force them to marry its fighters in eastern Nangarhar province since the beginning of its activities.

A number of tribal elders and military commanders in Deh-e Balla district of Nangarhar have declared that the civilians are suffering from the oppression of this group.

Beheading civilians by Daesh group is another sad story that made everyone fear.

Daesh terrorists were searching houses to find new recruits including children and to identify young girls and women for forced marriages, Muhammad Dawood, one of the residents of Koot district said, adding that people who worked or working for the government are killed.

IS leadership in has previously issued a statement, calling on families to allow their young daughters to marry with the group’s jihadis, threatening those who refuse the orders to be mercilessly punished. 

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

139411221502418727098554

NATO Reaffirms Commitments to Support Afghan Forces

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance remains firmly committed to its resolute support …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News