Criminal Activities Reduces By 34% in Kabul: Rahimi

Amid concerns over intensify of insecurity in the capital, Kabul chief of police says the rate of criminal activities reduced by 34 percent in the past six months.

Kabul chief of police, Abdul Rahman Rahimi noted that during the past six months, 47 people have been arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, forgery of bank notes and immoral corruption.

However, the inhabitants of Kabul compliant over the increase of criminal activities in the city, but Kabul chief of police assures that the security forces will make further efforts to reduce the rate even more.

“The criminal graph shows 34 percent reduce in criminal activities in the past six months,” said Abdul Rahman Rahimi.

Home to an estimated four million people and thousands of international military and diplomatic personnel and aid workers, Kabul has seen an increasing number of security measures being put in place – from blast resistant walls to road blocks to heavily armed patrols and the deployment of private security contractors.

By ZackArya and Elaha Omari