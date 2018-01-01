Corruption Is Centralized Inside President Ghani’s Office: Massoud

(Last Updated On: January 01, 2018 7:33 pm)

Ahmad Wali Massoud, chairman of National Agenda Process during a TV debate accused Afghanistan’s National Unity Government for centralizing corruption within the presidential palace.

“Corruption was scattered while Karzai was in power, but nowadays corruption is centralized within the Arg,” said Massoud.

In response to the allegation, President Ghani’s office rejected the claim, adding that there are tremendous achievements in the fight against corruption.

“If there is no fight against corruption, why there is a fear from the National Procurement Authority. Corruption is not centralized but in fact the fight against corruption is centralized,” said Haroon Chakhansuri, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Communications and Media.

This comes as the National Procurement Authority (NPA) has been established under the Administrative Office of the President as an effort to fight corruption, reform the public procurement system and improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public expenditures.