China to Create Mountain Brigade for Afghan Army in Badakhshan

China has promised to provide $85 million for Afghan army to create a mountainous brigade for the protection of the Badakhshan border, an official said Friday.

“In a series of cooperation, China want to build us a mountain brigade and we are welcoming this move,” Afghan Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman, Muhammad Radmanish, said.

Russia and China are concerned about the increasing foothold of Daesh in northern Afghanistan.

Recently, Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov claimed that there are about 10,000 Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan and their number is growing.

“This is not a support for the security of Afghanistan because they have their own interest. China is trying to protect its own borders from Daesh and they have the right to do so,” Member of Parliament, Ghulam Hussain Naseri, said.