China-led Trilateral Meeting Called on Taliban to Join Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2017 5:56 pm)

Foreign ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China met in Beijing on Tuesday where the three sides agreed to fight against all terrorist groups without any distinction.

“We agreed to cooperate in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and without any distinction of any sort, including denying safe havens and sanctuaries and support infrastructure to them anywhere in the region,” Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said at the joint press conference with his Pakistani and Chinese counterparts.

Also in a joint statement, the three sides called for a “broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process” in Afghanistan. The three countries called on the Taliban insurgent group to join a peace process “at an early date”.

Speaking after the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his country fully supported peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban and would continue to provide “necessary facilitation”.

On the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Wang said that the two countries have agreed to improve their relations as soon as possible, adding that Kabul-Islamabad “will not allow any party or force to use their territories to engage in the activities that would undermine the security of the other side”.

On his part, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif, said he believe the forum will have a long way for bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Asif emphasized the importance of border management, return of Afghan refugees and intelligence sharing for what he called “effective counter-terrorism cooperation”.