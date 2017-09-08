China Intervenes to Improve Relations between Kabul, Islamabad

(Last Updated On: September 08, 2017 7:02 pm)

China on Friday said it will host a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan and China this year to enhance relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

“We plan to hold the first foreign ministers’ dialogue between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan within this year,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif.

“We have made strategic communication, security dialogue and practical cooperation the three important fields to work on, and will further promote cooperation of the three sides from the shallow to the deep, from the easy to the complicated, to finally make a new platform of regional cooperation,” Wang added.

“I believe with the joint efforts of Pakistan and Afghanistan and China’s active support, the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan along with the cooperation of our three countries will surely welcome a bright prospect,” Wang continued.

The move by Beijing and Islamabad is seen as an apparent attempt against U.S. President Donald Trump tough policy against the Taliban and Pakistan which was announced last month.

China has defended its ally Pakistan and now says it is willing to play a “constructive role” to bring Kabul and Islamabad together.

In addition, China says Pakistan have made “national sacrifices in fighting terrorism” and the international community should fully recognize it.

“We think Pakistan has been dedicated to fighting terrorism with a clean conscience, but certain countries should return justice back to Pakistan,” Wang said.

Pakistani foreign minister while addressing the joint press conference with Wang added,” with China’s intervention and their role in bringing us together, Kabul and Islamabad will go a long way, and we will definitely pursue a policy engagement with Kabul and then bring in peace to our region.”

This comes after Afghan and Pakistan foreign ministers held a phone call in which they agreed to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this year.

Afghanistan says it is the time for Pakistan to fulfill its commitments by taking action against terrorist’s safe havens in its soil.