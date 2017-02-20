CEO Expressed Concerns over Pakistani Official’s Recent Remarks

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has expressed concerns over the Pakistani official’s recent remarks claiming terrorists are sheltered in Afghanistan, saying it’s not fair to call Afghanistan safe house for terrorists, this country has been the terrorism victims.

He said, “Afghan Government has never used terrorism as its foreign policy.”

Further he declared terrorism as serious threat against Afghan Government, saying Government launched solid operation to remove Daesh from the country.

“ We continue to our continence, our goal is peace, we have ordered our troops not to do offensive, beside that defending from the country and borders is our rights.” Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said.

He went on and talked about the Daesh militancy in the country saying it was Kabul who reflected the Daesh danger and risks to the World and the region.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said, “Insurgents groups were fortified and their aim is to fight against the Government, anywhere and any countries support it will gradually see the results by itself.”

After successive terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan the following Government has closed its borders with Afghanistan, and started to fire missiles in to Afghanistan soil since days, according to the reports about 400 missiles landed in some districts of Nangarhar left dozen injuries.

Repoted by: Samira Zafari