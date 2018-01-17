CE Office Sees Warimach as Ousted IEC Official  

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2018 7:48 pm)

The Chief Executive Office on Wednesday said that Imam Mohammad Warimach, the Independent Election Commission Secretariat Chief has already been ousted and replaced by Shahla Haq as Acting Head of Secretariat for the commission.

Months earlier, reports emerged that President Ashraf Ghani has sacked the IEC Head of Secretariat Warimach over ‘corruption and poor performance.”

“The [IEC] Secretariat Chief has already been ousted and a new individual has taken Mr. Warimach’s place as the Acting Head of Secretariat for the commission,” said Mujib Rahman Rahimi, Spokesman for Chief Executive Office.

This comes as President Ghani has appointed Sayad Hafizullah Hashimi as new commissioner for the Independent Election Commission, who is due to be officially introduced next week, according Gulajan abdulbadi Sayad, Spokesman for IEC.