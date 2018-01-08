 CE Abdullah Supports Delay in E-ID Cards Rollout

(Last Updated On: January 08, 2018 7:07 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday expressed support for the postponement of distributing electronic National Identity Cards (e-NICs), insisting that the rollout process of the cards depends on people’s satisfaction.

Abdullah said that they have been engaged with Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of parliament) to discuss the political and legal aspects of the e-ID cards, adding that the process will begin after being reached into an agreement with the lawmakers.

“Talks are still underway… and the postponement is sensible, [the process] will begin when the people were satisfied,” he said, adding that a public consensus should called in regard.

The postponement of distributing e-ID cards comes as the lawmakers still have issues over the words “ethnicity” and “nationality” in the cards, despite of presidential order which calls for change in the article 6 of Population Registration Act.

“The president himself is the reason behind dissension in the country, why he is not implementing the law which he has approved?” questioned MP Fawzia Kofi.

However, Rohullah Ahmadzai, Spokesman of Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (ACCRA) said that they are not so keen to agree on any “illegal” demands.

ACCRA was expected to start distributing e-ID cards last week, but the disagreements of officials and lawmakers have forced the government to delay the process for as long as the issues were being solved.