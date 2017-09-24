CE Abdullah Inaugurates Major Solar Power Project in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2017 9:15 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday inaugurated a major solar power project in southern Kandahar province, expected to generate 10 megawatts of electricity.

Speaking at the event, Abdullah said that Kandahar is among the provinces that has the capacity of small and medium industries, “lack of power was one of the reasons that industries were not being developed in the province,” he said.

The project covers 160 acres of land and will be completed within 12 months, he said.

Minister of Water and Energy, Ali Ahmad Osmani stated that the project will cost $19 million and will be paid by the United States Agency for International Development – USAID [$10 million] and an Indian company [ $9 million).

The project’s initial work begun four years ago and with the completion of this solar power project, most of the generated electricity will be allocated to industrial parks of the province.

It comes as most of the local factory workers have complained about lack of power and closure of factories in the province.