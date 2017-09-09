CE Abdullah Calls on Afghan Youths to Follow Ahmad Shah Masoud’s Path

(Last Updated On: September 09, 2017 5:15 pm)

Afghan Chief Executive (CE) Abdullah Abdullah at the flowering ceremony of Resistance Minar has called on all Afghan youths to follow the roles, behavior, character and path of Ahmad Shah Masoud, the national hero of Afghanistan.

“In this day, we demand all residents especially our young generation to follow the path of our national hero, Ahmad Shah Masoud, respect people and do not make any problems for other citizens,” CE Abdullah Abdullah said.

In the meantime, Dr. Abdullah emphasized that Afghan politicians must discuss and bargain on U.S. new strategy toward Afghanistan.

“It is an important issue to discuss on U.S. war strategy which its main points are suppressing the terrorist groups instead of supporting them,” Abdullah added.

However, critics of U.S. strategy in Afghanistan concerns over the role of world powerful countries under the shadow of U.S. strategy in the country.

“We urge Pakistan for friendship; Otherwise the United State will target them as they have targeted us in the past,” said Hamid Karzai, former Afghan President.

Other officials also expressed concern over differences of world powers in Afghanistan war and warned of more crisis in the country.

“No country should feel unsafe over their air forces presence. If we become alone with U.S. the war would lose its balance,” said Muhammad Muhaqiq, second deputy of CEO.

After months of deliberation, on August 20 U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new strategy for Afghanistan. Among other things, it called for an unenumerated troop increase, an open-ended commitment to station American forces in the country.