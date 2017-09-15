Car Bombing Hits Foreign Troops Convoy in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2017 3:37 pm)

A suicide car bombing targeted a convoy of foreign forces in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Friday noon, sources said.

The attack took place in Khoshab area located in Daman district of Kandahar province.

Officials say the target was a Romanian forces convoy in the area near the Kandahar Airport.

The Romanian defense ministry has confirmed that three of its troops were wounded in a car bomb in southern Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the ministry, one of the men is in a critical condition, while the other two have serious injuries, but are stable.

The Taliban group credit itself for the attack, claiming that seven people were killed.

Romania has 620 troops serving in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.



