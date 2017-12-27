Car Bomb Targets Afghan Forces in Southern Helmand Province

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2017 5:56 pm)

A car bomb has targeted Afghan forces in Lashkargah, the capital city of Helmand province, where a military unit was about to leave the area to conduct an offensive in Marja district of the same province, said local officials.

“The attack was carried out in the entrance gate of Bost 505 Army Zone and at least 14 soldiers were injured as the result of the incident,” said Omer Zawak, spokesman of Helmand governor.

However another commander of Afghan forces in Afghan 215 Military Corps said to Ariana News that 4 soldiers were wounded and three armored vehicles of Afghan forces were destroyed in the incident.

As the army forces were set to leave the area for a broad military operation in Marja district of the same province, the casualties are likely more.