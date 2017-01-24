Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Opens Office in Kabul

Uzbekistan permanent home business opened by Uzbek foreign minister, Abdul Aziz Kamilov in Kabul on Tuesday.

During the opening ceremony, three other contracts worth 4 and half million dollars were signed between the two countries.

Uzbek foreign minister, Abdul Aziz Kamilov on his two-days visit to Kabul met President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and expressed the highest compliments of the President of Uzbekistan for the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Afghan Ministry of Foreign in a press release said that the two foreign ministers emphasized the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, infrastructure, health services, and agriculture and counted them as beneficial for the betterment of the livelihood of the citizens of the two countries.

“The two sides voiced support for joint efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region and mentioned the Afghan led and owned peace process progress and asked for the support of the regional countries and international partners of Afghanistan in this regard,” the press release noted.

Afghan and Uzbek ministers expressed interest for the continuation of visits of the senior officials of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to each other’s countries for the expansion of political, economic, and cultural relations of the two friendly and neighboring countries.