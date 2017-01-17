MoBW Signs $1Billion Contract on Construction of Roads

The Ministry of Public Works (MBW) signed a contract worth one billion dollars/914 Million AFN with private construction companies on Tuesday for construction of roads in all across Afghanistan.

The Ministry plans to construct 8.32 kilometers roads through this contract in Maimana city, Faryab province of Afghanistan.

“With this project, we will have better infrastructure programs that will help the country’s economic section,” said Mahmood Baligh, the minister of public works.

Local authorities in Faryab province said that no effective work has been done in last 5 years in the province.

“A number of projects are still on pending, government has to pay more attention on these projects,” said Sayed Anwar Sadat, the governor of Faryab.

However, authorities have inaugurated the second stage of rebuilding roads in Guldara province which is 5 kilometers and costs 99 million AFN.