41 Killed, 84 Injured in Suicide Attack in Kabul City

At least 41 people killed and 84 others wounded after a suicide attacker detonated himself among a gathering near the offices of a news agency and a cultural centre in PD6 of Kabul city, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

The explosion early on Thursday targeted a gathering which was organized by Tabyan cultural centre to discuss the consequences of the Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior Deputy Spokesman, Nasratullah Rahimi confirmed two more consecutive blasts in the area, saying the explosions were due to sticky bombs attached to the walls of the site of the blast.

Taliban immediately denied their involvement in the attack.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.