BREAKING: At Least Nine Afghan Forces Killed, 10 Others Wounded in Airstrike in Helmand

(Last Updated On: October 01, 2017 7:43 pm)

At least nine Afghan forces were killed and 10 others wounded in airstrike in southern Helmand province on Sunday night, a security source on condition of anonymity told Ariana News.

The Incident occurred on a check post of Afghan forces in Deh Adam Khan area of Gerishk district at around 05:00 p.m. local time, the source said.

According to the source, the check post was being covered by the members of Afghan intelligence agency, national police and national army.

The security officials have not commented regarding the incident yet.