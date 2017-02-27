Blind Afghan National Army Tends to Re-Attend ANA Queue Again

25 year old Ismail was an Afghan National Army (ANA) De-miner 4 years ago, he went blind when their vehicle was hit by planted mine called anti Tank mine in Kandahar province, amid he expects more support from the Government to get operated one of his eyes and re-join the Afghan National Army queue.

He said, “I have defused 12 mines, we were talking to each other when the 13 one exploded killed a translator and the International commander and I was badly injured.”

Ismail had attended dozen clearance operations in the front line, in one day he had defused 41 mines.

“I want to defend the sovereignty of my country and I have no fears in my heart.” Ismail said.

Further Ismail complained that Government does not review and provide supports of the survivors and disabled Afghan security forces.

He said, “We demand the Government to support us, leaving alone is not fair, it should provide medical treatment and pay our salaries on time.”

Simultaneously his father is also an Afghan National Army soldier in Ghazni province his brother was killed by Daesh militant last year accused having ties with Afghan Government, Ismail still have hopes and wish for his clear future, he is one of the thousand Afghan security forces who lost parts of his body while defending the country.

Reported by: Lida Naizi