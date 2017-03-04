Bayat Foundation Assists Needy Families in Takhar

A huge shipment of the Bayat Foundation’s aids has reached to Takhar province of Afghanistan and the aids were distributed to more than hundred needy families.

Officials in Bayat Foundation have said that assistances have started since the beginning of winter and it will be continuing until end of the season.

Abdul Samad, Bayat Foundation’s representative in north-east part of the country said that assistances included food, winter clothes and nutritious foods for malnourished children.

“The aids have been distributed to needy families, and it will be continuing until end of the winter season.” He noted.

However, a number of residents of Takhar province praised the assistances; citing as previously, that Bayat Foundation has never left them alone in difficult situations.

The Bayat Foundation has established a number of initiatives to support families in need. Since the winter 2008, the Foundation initiated an annual program to provide winter aid packages consisting of items such as flour, oil, blankets and clothing to needy families in capital and provinces of Afghanistan.