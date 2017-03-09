Home / Breaking News / Badakhshan’s Governor Criticizes Lack of Equipments, Enough Forces in Province

Badakhshan’s Governor Criticizes Lack of Equipments, Enough Forces in Province

ALI BADAKHSHAN 09__03__2017__SOT.mpg_snapshot_00.41_[2017.03.09_18.04.19]The governor of Badakhshan has criticized the lack of equipments and enough forces in the province and linked the reason of Taliban’s control in Yamgan and Wardoj districts to this issue.

“We have readiness to clear all areas from terrorist groups and the ministry of defense is responsible to equip us and send troops to launch operation in the nearest time,” said Faisal Bikzad, governor of Badakhshan.

The shortage of equipment often forces security personnel to make retreated and allow the Taliban to capture areas.

In some of the most intense fighting in recent months, Afghan soldiers and police — backed by U.S. airstrikes — have battled insurgents in several provinces of the country.

Fighting in Afghanistan typically picks up pace in the warmer months, The militants move freely across the provinces unsecured.

