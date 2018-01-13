Atta Mohammad Noor’s Signature No Longer Valid: IDLG

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2018 8:37 pm)

The Executive Director of Jamiat Islami party, Atta Muhammad Noor’s signature in any official letters has no longer have validity, said the spokesperson of Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG).

The government emphasized that even the salaries of local employees with the signature of Mr. Noor will not be issued hereinafter.

“The signature of a governor who resigned or replaced is not officials for the local organs and the ministries,” said Munira Yousuf Zada, spokesperson for the IDLG.

This comes as the government is awaiting to introduce Engineer Dawood as the new governor of Balkh after the end of political bargaining.

However, Noor has previously refused to leave a post he has held for 13 years and vowed to defy his ouster as governor of the northern province of Balkh.