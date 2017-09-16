Atmar, McMaster Discuss New U.S. Strategy in Video Conference

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2017 8:39 pm)

Afghan National Security Advisor, Mohammad Haneef Atmar has spoken with his U.S. counterpart McMaster in a video conference and has discussed the U.S. new strategy for Afghanistan, the National Security Council said in a statement Saturday.

The sides exchanged views on the issues related to new strategy and implementation of the compact regarding the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the statement said.

Atmar and McMaster, meanwhile, discussed about the participation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and his bilateral and multilateral meetings with his U.S. counterpart and other partners on the sidelines of the event in New York, the statement said.

According to the statement, the sides also talked about possible meeting and further discussion.