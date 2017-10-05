At least 24 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Siege in Uruzgan

At least 24 Afghan soldiers have been killed after days of siege by the Taliban insurgents in southern Uruzgan province, the Defense Ministry confirmed Thursday.

The military forces were killed after militants attacked on their check post in Chora district, where they were besieged and in need of assistance.

Among the dead forces, 18 were the army soldiers and six more were policemen.

“Unfortunately, 18 Army soldiers were martyred in the district who were besieged and the military assistance reached late in the area,” Dawlat Waziri, a Spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said the Taliban controls some parts of Chora district but the security forces are on offensive to recapture these areas.