At Least 13 Taliban Militants Killed in Kunduz ‘Pamir-14’ Operation

(Last Updated On: October 06, 2017 6:59 pm)

At least 13 Taliban militants including the group’s three commanders were killed in Char Dara district of Kunduz province after Afghan forces launched a military operation under the name of “Pamir-14”, officials said Friday.

“During the last two days, we had clearance operations in Char Dara district where we cleared the Tajik Qishlaq village and its surroundings. We expanded the security compound of the city up to two kilometers,” provincial police chief Abdul Hamid Hamidi said.

He added that a military operation from air and ground is underway in Imam Saheb district of Kunduz where several villages had been cleared as well.

At the same time, a commander of Pamir’s 20 Corps confirmed that an operation was carried out in Dasht-e-Archi district of the province as well.

“We have an operation in Dasht-e-Archi. Currently, we are conducting several operations. We will not leave the enemies in comfort,” Commander of Pamir’s 20 Corps Gen. Noorullah Qaderi told Ariana News.

The army general boosted that Afghan security forces have not a “passive” or defensive role anymore and now they are having “active” combat operations.

According to senior security officials in the province, the military operation would be extended to the Taliban controlled Char Dara district soon.

Taliban has not commented on the military operation.

By Hesamuddin Hesam