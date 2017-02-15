Armed Taliban Group Kidnap 52 Farmers in Jawzjan Province

The armed Taliban group have abducted 52 farmers in Darzab district of northern Jawzjan province.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Jawzjan governor said that the when farmers were busy with their work, the militants related to Taliban shadow governor abducted them.

“Security organs have begun investigation on this issue but the reason of this abduction is still unknown,” said Muhammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman of Jawzjan governor.

Local officials in Jawzjan say they are attempting to launch clearing operations in Darzab and Ghosh Tapa district to wipe out terrorists from these districts. But the inhabitants of Jawzjan are not optimistic with launching of these operations.

Reported by Farida Amini

Edited by Zackaria