Airstrikes Kill 15 Taliban Fighters in Urozgan

At least 15 Taliban militants killed and 11 others wounded in Afghan Air Forces’ airstrikes in central Uruzgan province, the Ministry of Interior said in statement.

“The airstrikes took place in Sheykha and Ghotozay areas of Khas district of Urozgan province,” the statement said.

The statement further added that two strongholds of the insurgents, three vehicles, 9 motorcycles, two rocket launchers, three miles of pica and some ammunition were destroyed and seized by Afghan forces.

Uruzgan is one of the leading poppy cultivating provinces in Afghanistan and is strategically important as it borders the key southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar.