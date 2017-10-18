Afghans Played Key Role On Freeing American Woman and Family: Llorens

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2017 9:57 pm)

Afghans played a key role on freeing the American woman and family nearly five years after being taken hostage by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, Hugo Llorens, the Special Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul has said.

Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle were kidnapped by Haqqani Network in Afghanistan in 2012, but were in captivity in Pakistan, Mr. LIorens said.

He said Afghans should be also praised for their continued support in the process of freeing the family.

His remarks comes after Pakistani army said that the family were released as part of an operation conducted by their security forces. it also said that had secured their release after receiving intelligence from the United States.

Following the matter, Afghan parliamentarians urged U.S. to target the terrorists sanctuaries based in Pakistan.

“Eliminating terrorists sanctuaries in Pakistan were the demands of the people and the government of Afghanistan, ” said MP Nazir Ahmad Ahmadzai. “We support the actions against these sanctuaries.”