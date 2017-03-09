Afghans Jirga in Europe Accuses Pakistan of Having Hand in Kabul Hospital Attack

Representatives of Afghans Jirga in Europe in a press conference that Pakistan was involved in Yesterday’s attack on Kabul Hospital that killed and wounded more than 70 people.

“The main factor of Afghanistan destabilizing is Pakistan, the country wants to insecure Afghanistan with a puppet government,” said Asghar Khail Mangal, member of Afghans Jirga in Europe.

They urged the Afghan government to end differences and wipe out spies from the government system.

“Nearly 700 thousand Afghans deported from Pakistan this year, this is a great human disaster and the fifth pillar should be eliminated,” said Kabir Ranjbar, member of Afghanistan Democratic Lawyers Association.

Afghan-Pakistani relations still is deteriorate following years of mistrust, during which each country accused the other of supporting militants operating along their porous border.

By ZackArya