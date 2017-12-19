Afghanistan Welcomes Trump’s New National Security Strategy

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2017 7:14 pm)

The government of Afghanistan has welcomed President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy, saying it affirms the enduring U.S.-Afghanistan strategic partnership.

According to a statement released by President Ashraf Ghani’s office on Tuesday, Trump’s new national security strategy is in line with Afghanistan’s shared objective against terrorism.

“The national security strategy and the U.S. South Asia strategy are the cornerstones upon which our shared efforts to defeat terrorism and bring stability to Afghanistan are built. Our partnership, which reflects a renewed U.S. commitment, will set the conditions to end the war and finally bringing peace to Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“We welcome that the strategy aims to strengthen peace and stability in the region especially through diplomatic means,” it added.

The statement further says that the National Unity Government (NUG) is committed to the principle of mutual respect and cooperation among states in the region.

“We have always worked and shall continue to do so for a peaceful region with increased connectivity for the shared economic development of our people in this region. To this end, we will continue to work with our neighbors close and far in the region,” it added.

On Monday, Trump unveiled his new national security strategy, calling on Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory.

“We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory and we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. Since no partnership can survive a country’s support for militants and terrorists that targets a partner’s own service members and officials,” Trump said while referring to Pakistan’s support for elements of the Taliban that attack American targets in Afghanistan.