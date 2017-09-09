Afghanistan Welcomes Any Country Takes Measures for Peace

(Last Updated On: September 09, 2017 5:29 pm)

Afghanistan Presidential Palace says the government welcomes any country that takes measures for providing peace.

President’s deputy spokesman noted that peace in Afghanistan is in interest of all the neighboring countries.

“The government will continue every negotiations and talks that are in interest of Afghanistan. China is our friend and we respect their efforts,” said Dawa Khan Mina Pal, President’s deputy spokesman.

In the meantime, analysts are said to believe that China’s intervention is in interest of Pakistan not Afghanistan.

“China’s intervention is just only for supporting Pakistan not Afghanistan and the region,” said Shakib Muntazeri, international relations analyst.

But some believe that China’s negotiation would be effective on the economy of Afghanistan.

Previously, China has backed its ally Pakistan in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s stern warning to it over providing safe havens to terrorists and said that Islamabad is at the front line of combating terrorism.

In his speech, Trump slammed Islamabad for harbouring militants who target US service members.