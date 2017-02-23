Afghanistan to Not Trust Pakistan in Fight Against Terrorism: Executive Office

The Executive Office says Pakistan still believes on supporting terrorism for its foreign purposes and Afghanistan cannot trust it in fight against terrorism.

“We cannot expect peace from a country that supports terrorism, Pakistan still believes on supporting terrorism for its foreign purposes,” said Jawid Faisal, deputy spokesman of CEO.

Jawid Faisal noted that reaching to peace and stability won’t be possible until the donor countries of Taliban support the group.

He also announced about ongoing efforts to open Torkham-Spin Boldak border gate which has been blocked since few days ago by Pakistan.

“Efforts are underway for the reopening of the border gate. This situation is not more harmful for Paksitan not Afghanistan,” Faisal added.

Pointing at the recent rocket attacks in bordering areas of the country by Pakistani military, the Executive Office said they are trying to solve this issue through diplomatic ways.