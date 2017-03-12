Home / Breaking News / Afghanistan Summons Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires to Kabul

Afghanistan Summons Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires to Kabul

Ariana News

 3The government of Afghanistan has lodged another strong protest with Pakistan government over the persecution of Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan and the frequent artillery shelling on Khas Kunar and Sarkano districts of Kunar Province.

In this regard, Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires to Kabul was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan today for conveying Afghanistan’s grave concern over the indiscriminate shelling and the violation of Afghan airspace by the Pakistani military helicopters along the presumed Durand Line.

The director of the first political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mosa Arefi urged the Pakistani side to immediately cease such provocative actions.

In return, Pakistan Chargé d’affaires to Kabul promised to convey the protest and concerns of the Afghan government to the authorities and relevant officials of his country.

 

