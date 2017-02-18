Afghanistan Summoned Pakistan Ambassador over Border Shelling

The Afghan Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador Abrar Hussain in Kabul to protest latest border shelling, border closing and arresting some 150 Afghan nationals in Pakistan.

The rocket shelling left at least three dead including one woman and two children.

During the meeting Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai asked for an explanation, but also gave his condolences regarding recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.

He said that “the people of Afghanistan who are the victims of terrorism can understand this pain, because they witness such terrorist and rocket attacks everyday planed on the other side of the [Durand] line”.

Karzai added that the government of Afghanistan wants Pakistan to take action against terrorist groups hidden in Pakistan.

He also denounced the latest rocket attacks of Pakistani troops over Lalpur of Nangarhar and other eastern parts of Afghanistan which caused the displacement of civilians during winter time and asked for explanation.

In addition, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister expressed his concern over the arrest of 150 Afghans in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and the closure of Torkham and Chaman Gates against Afghan commuters and merchants.

Afghanistan urged for the release of arrested Afghans and reopening of the Gates.

In response the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul has promised to inform his country’s authorities over these concerns.