Afghanistan Stands in Best Position Compared to Past 17-Years: Ghani

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2018 8:21 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said that Afghan forces and the country are standing in the best position compare to the last 17 years.

Addressing the Special Operations Corps in Kabul, Ghani said the effective performance of special forces is one of the reasons why the current U.S. Afghan policy is successful.

He appreciated the ‘sacrifices’ of Afghan forces in the fight against terrorist groups and called on Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) to stay united.

“All of us will act based on the Constitution of Afghanistan,” Ghani told the troops.

The President emphasized on the need to reduce the casualties of Afghan forces as currently it is shockingly high.

Furthermore, he stressed on holding a transparent upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

“We are sure that security forces will ensure the safety of the elections and I am assure that people’s safety will be ensured during upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Afghan defense minister, Tariq Shah Bahrami, said the commando forces have changed the course of war to their own benefit.

Bahrami told the troops,” I am proud of all of you.”