Afghanistan Sees Uzbekistan as Alternative to Pakistani Markets: ACCI

(Last Updated On: January 02, 2018 7:04 pm)

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) says Uzbekistan markets could be an alternative to Pakistani markets for importing commercial products in the near future.

Officials at ACCI said on Tuesday that 50 percent of all commercial products which are being imported from Pakistan, could be found in Uzbek markets.

“Uzbekistan is geographically close to us and important in terms of transit,” said Khan Jan Alokozai, the Deputy Head of ACCI. “We are seeking to increase trade turnover to $1.5 billion with this country [Uzbekistan].”

Economic analysts believe, if the government improves its trade relations with Central Asian countries, particularly, with Uzbekistan, will be vital for the growth of Afghan economy.

This comes as currently, the trade turnover between Kabul and Tashkent is about $400 million, and efforts are being underway to increase the figure up to $1.5 billion by the end of 2018.