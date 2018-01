Afghanistan Reveals Squad for ODI and T20I Series against Zimbabwe

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced the national team’s squad for Twenty20 Internationals and One-Day Internationals against Zimbabwe.

Both sides are scheduled to play two T20Is and five ODIs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium , which is a home ground for Afghanistan.

The series will be an opportunity for both teams to play competitive cricket, ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in March 2018, which will be staged in Zimbabwe.

T20I Squad:

Mohammad Shahzad, Usman Ghani, Karim Sadiq, Asghar Stanekzai (Cpt), Mohammad Nabi, Najib Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbaddin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujib Zadran, Shrafuddin Ashraf, Shapoor Zadran, Hamid Hassan and Aftab Alam

ODI Squad:

Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Javid Mohammadi, Ehsan Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanekzai (Cpt), Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbaddin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujib Zadran, Shrafuddin Ashraf, Zawlat Zadran and Shapoor Zadran.

Reserved players: Noor Ali Zadran, Karim Janat, Afsar, Zazai and Sayed Ahmad Sherzad

The matches between the two sides have been scheduled as follows:

1st T20I – 5th February 2018

2nd T20I – 6th February 2018

1st ODI – 9th February 2018

2nd ODI – 11th February 2018

3rd ODI – 13th February 2018

4th ODI – 16th February 2018

5th ODI – 19th February 2018