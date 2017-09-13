Afghanistan Reacts to Pakistan’s ‘Joint Patrols, Posts’ Offer

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2017 9:36 pm)

Afghan Defense Ministry says Islamabad’s “join patrols” and “joint posts” offer is not efficient as long as terrorists’ sanctuaries were not targeted in Pakistan.

Briefing foreign journalists on Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Prime Minister said that the offer was as a means of bilateral verification of action taken against terrorist groups or their sanctuaries.

“Whatever it takes to fight terrorism … Pakistan is totally open to that,” Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Abbasi insisted Afghanistan in turn needed to do more to fight terrorism against Pakistan.

“If you want statistics, there is much more happening across the border from Afghanistan than anything that happens from Pakistan into Afghanistan.”

In response, the Afghan Defense Ministry Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said: “Taliban’s Quetta Shura is in Quetta, Peshawar Shura is in Peshawar and Haqqani Network is in Miramsha.”

“The day when Pakistan closes insurgents’ [hideouts] in its big cities, the insurgents will not come into Afghanistan,” he said.

Some Afghan military experts believe Pakistan should concentrate more on terrorists’ sanctuaries in its soil, instead of building fence at the disputed border.

“Building fence is not a solution, the only solution is that Pakistan should target the insurgents’ safe haven, the madrasas, where they receive training. The country should cut their fund and supply resources,” said Miagul Khalid, an Afghan military expert.

Previously, Islamabad and Kabul had agreed on coordinated, complementary operations on their respective sides of border. Pakistan has repeatedly faced criticism that it is sheltering militants who planned or carried out attacks inside Afghanistan.

In his Afghanistan policy speech last month, the U.S. President Donald Trump came down hard on Pakistan. “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond,” he said.

Trump also berated Pakistan for taking billions of dollars of U.S. aid while “housing the same terrorists we are fighting.”