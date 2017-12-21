Afghanistan, Pakistan, China Foreign Ministers to Meet on Development & Security

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2017 4:25 pm)

Foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan and China will meet in Beijing next Tuesday for discussions on development and security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“It will be the first meeting of its kind since the three countries agreed to establish a trilateral dialogue mechanism in June,” Hua said at a news briefing. “Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts will have an in-depth exchange on political mutual trust and reconciliation, development and connectivity, security cooperation and counter terrorism.”

“China hopes this meeting will help improve Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, promote trilateral cooperation and contribute to regional peace, stability and development,” she added.