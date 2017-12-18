Afghanistan Opens Embassy in Greece

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2017 6:58 pm)

The government of Afghanistan on Monday inaugurated its embassy in Greece in a bid to further strengthen bilateral ties with Athens.

Opening the political representative office in Athens, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said that his country wants to strengthen its ties with Greece including expanding trade and economic relations with the country.

“We are grateful of what Greece has done and supported in the framework of ISAF and international security forces in the past by contribution of troops,” Rabbani said.

“I am glad to say that the minister proposed training for the police which is something that we appreciate and welcome and we look forward to expanding our trade and economic relations [with Athens],” he added.

Welcoming his Afghan counterpart to Athens, the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Kotzias stressed on the importance of Afghanistan’s representative office in his country.

“I think the opening of Afghan embassy in Greece is very important and it is an important step forward for your country [Afghanistan] as well,” Mr. Kotzias said.

“There is a lot we can do in way of cooperation between our countries, and we can develop deferent activities and deferent areas including education and training police officers as well cooperation in the field of culture, & archeology and developing further our economic relations,” he added.

The Afghan Foreign Minister was expected to meet with Greek other top officials; however, he cancels scheduled meetings and trip to Norway after Afghan presidency announces resignation of Balkh Governor, Atta Mohammad Noor, who is also a member of Jamiat party chaired by Salahuddin Rabbani.