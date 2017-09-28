Afghanistan Never Been and Never Will be Threat to Its Neighbors: CE Abdullah

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah says his country has never been and never will be a threat to its neighbors, referring to Pakistan’s accusations that insurgents from Afghanistan threatening its soil.

Abdullah arrived in India on Thursday to enhance bilateral ties, a day after rocket attacks on Kabul International Airport, scuttled his plans to open one of its India-Afghanistan trade and investment show in New Delhi.

“The terrorist incident of yesterday shows the challenges that we are faced with, it also shows that it can delay us for a while and but it cannot stop us,” Abdullah said at the three-day event sponsored by the United States.

Afghan Chief Executive urged Pakistan to eliminate terrorists’ hideouts in its soil and work together with Afghanistan in fight against terrorism, adding that Islamabad should not be concerned of Kabul-New Delhi close ties.

“Afghanistan never been threat to a neighboring country, and never will be and we will continue to be the same. ” Abdullah said. ” We seek our security and prosperity in peace with others,” he added.

At the event, the Special Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul also stressed on counter-terrorism efforts and assured of long-term support to Afghanistan.

“In August, the United States lead out its South Asia strategy to help Afghanistan become more secure and acknowledged that Afghanistan would need its friends and neighbors to strengthen our common fight against terrorism and equally embark on a path to economic renaissance,” Mr. Hugo Llorens said.

Meeting with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narrendra Modi

Abdullah and Modi reaffirmed the strength and closeness of the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Afghanistan.

“They welcomed the accelerated cooperation, including through the recent announcement of a New Development Partnership during the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council in New Delhi,” Indian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral economic and development cooperation and the abundant opportunities in this regard, the statement said.

Abdullah conveyed his country’s deep appreciation for Indias continuing support for infrastructure development and capacity building in Afghanistan.

Modi reiterated his country’s commitment to extend full support to Afghanistan’s efforts for building a “peaceful, united, prosperous, inclusive and democratic Afghanistan.”

“The two leaders exchanged views on the security environment in Afghanistan and the extended region, and, in this context, agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation,” the statement added.

At the conclusion of the meeting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Technical Cooperation on Police Training and Development was exchanged in the presence of the two leaders.

By Shakib Mahmud