Afghanistan, India Launch Second Air Corridor

Afghanistan and India on Wednesday inaugurated the second air corridor between Kabul and Mumbai.

The second route follows the success of the Kabul-New Delhi air corridor that has been used to export goods worth more than $20 million since mid-June.

In the first flight, about 40 tons of dry and fresh fruits were transferred to the Indian city of Mumbai.

Afghanistan’s second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish who was present during the inauguration said that Kabul is willing more than any country in the region to boost its economic relations.

He hoped that the neighboring countries even consider the economy in their political policy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the economic relations between Afghanistan and India is boosting day by day.

“In addition to other countries, having access to the Indian markets is very important for us because it will play a key role in growth of the private sector and our exports,” Adela Raz, Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation, said.

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), Khan Jan Alokozay, said we had huge shipments to India through the air cargo flights during this year.

He added that the air corridors between Afghanistan and India would help in exporting fresh fruits and other commodities from Afghanistan.

“In addition to our businessmen, this corridor will encourage our farmers to increase their products,” Alokozay said.