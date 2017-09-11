Afghanistan, India Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Security Cooperation

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2017 7:17 pm)

Afghanistan and India agreed to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, following the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries on Monday in New Delhi.

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani met with Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi where the sides discussed and agreed on a number of issues including security cooperation.

Expressing their “grave” concern at the incidents of terror and violence in Afghanistan that resulting in loss of innocent lives, the sides called for “an end to all forms of support, State sponsorship, safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists against Afghanistan.”

It was agree to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

“India agreed to extend further assistance for the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces in fighting the scourge of terrorism, organized crime, trafficking of narcotics and money laundering,” a joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs of India said.

Susham Swaraj honoured the supreme sacrifices made by Afghan Security Forces; indebted to them for ensuring safety of Indians working in Afghanistan.

India already has $2 billion cooperation programme with Afghanistan and trains Afghan police and army officers at Indian based military collegeas.

The Indian Minister of External Affairs Minister further said thather country supports national peace and reconciliation in an atmosphere free from violence and within the framework of Afghanistan’s Constitution.

“It was agreed that concrete, meaningful and verifiable steps for immediate cessation of violence were essential for the success of regional and international efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

The sides also agreed to remain united in dealing with the challenges posed by cross border terrorism and safe havens and sanctuaries to both countries.